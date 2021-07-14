Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of 1st Source worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

