Banc of California Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,054% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

BANC opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $838.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.