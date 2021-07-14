Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Decreases By 88.9%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

PHTCF opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65. PLDT has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

