First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTC stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $110.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

