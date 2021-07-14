Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

