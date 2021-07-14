Northern Trust Corp Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of SI-BONE worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,757 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

