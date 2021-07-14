Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 111,841 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 242,524 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.