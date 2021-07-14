Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

