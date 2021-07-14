Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.09. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

