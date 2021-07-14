$1.38 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.34. PACCAR reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $103.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

