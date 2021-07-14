Analysts Anticipate Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tennant’s earnings. Tennant reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tennant will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tennant.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,687,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $4,241,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.54. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

