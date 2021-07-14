Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $910.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.01 million to $921.10 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

