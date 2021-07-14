Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NOG stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

