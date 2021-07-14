Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) to “Buy”

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

