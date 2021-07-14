Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.