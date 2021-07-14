Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Hold

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.04. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

