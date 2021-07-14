Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) CEO Sells $1,818,185.42 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42.

Shares of NYSE AXNX opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.