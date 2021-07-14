Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BMRN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 50,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $3,910,500.00.

NYSE:BMRN opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

