Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) CFO Sells 27,900 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00.

Shares of BCC opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

