Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi Sells 1,450,010 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NYSE:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NYSE:HNST) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HNST opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.88.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

