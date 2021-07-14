Northern Trust Corp Acquires 11,370 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of HealthStream worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HealthStream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a P/E ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

