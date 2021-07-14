Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,553. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $991.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

