UBS Group AG Has $673,000 Stock Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 2,526.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 107.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

