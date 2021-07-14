BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,024 Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NRBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

