Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.
NYSE RIO opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
