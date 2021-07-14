Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

