Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

CS opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

