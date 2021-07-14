Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDOT. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.46.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,022 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

