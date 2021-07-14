Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $21.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

