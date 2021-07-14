Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.23.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.