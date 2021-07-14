Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.69 Million in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cryoport stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.