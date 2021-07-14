Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.87% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

CNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

