Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 16,825 Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of EXFO worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EXFO in the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of 593.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91. EXFO Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

