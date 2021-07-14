Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,990,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MARK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARK shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

