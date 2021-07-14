Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 422,363 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 313.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Gates Industrial worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $12,799,000.

GTES stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

