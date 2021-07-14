Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

