Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.45

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

CSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

