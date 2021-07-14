Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $87.77

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.77, but opened at $90.85. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 1,857 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.