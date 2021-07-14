Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.22. Sasol shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 1,658 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 87.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

