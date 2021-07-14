Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.79

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.79 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$693.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.70.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.