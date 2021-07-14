Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CTIB stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

