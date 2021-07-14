$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $165.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $680.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.60 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

