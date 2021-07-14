Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

