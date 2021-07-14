Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. Clene has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.