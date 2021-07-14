First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11.

