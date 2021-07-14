Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CUTR stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

