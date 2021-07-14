Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

