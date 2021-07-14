Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

