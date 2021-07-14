Citigroup Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $215.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

