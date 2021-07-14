Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSP. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NSP opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

