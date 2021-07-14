Contrasting Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INmune Bio and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Kiromic BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 39,841.24 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -26.42 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

