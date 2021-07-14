Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) a $15.03 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TGP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

